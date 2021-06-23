Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) PT Lowered to GBX 420

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.35% from the company’s previous close.

LON:MANO traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 240.90 ($3.15). 141,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 242.13. The stock has a market cap of £104.96 million and a PE ratio of 11.58. Manolete Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174.77 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 571.20 ($7.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.18.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

