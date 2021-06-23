Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) PT Lowered to GBX 420

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.35% from the company’s previous close.
LON:MANO traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 240.90 ($3.15). 141,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 242.13. The stock has a market cap of £104.96 million and a PE ratio of 11.58. Manolete Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174.77 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 571.20 ($7.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.18.
Manolete Partners Company Profile
