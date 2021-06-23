Marlowe’s (MRL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Marlowe (LON:MRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

Shares of LON MRL traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 857 ($11.20). 589,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,616. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 787.11. Marlowe has a 1 year low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 876 ($11.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £660.95 million and a PE ratio of 2,856.67.

In related news, insider Charles Skinner sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01), for a total value of £2,070,000 ($2,704,468.25).

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

