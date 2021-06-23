Maro (MARO) Trading Down 55.9% Over Last 7 Days

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Maro has a total market capitalization of $16.80 million and $6,010.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can currently be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maro has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.05 or 0.00634986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00040281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00079007 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

MARO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 942,701,186 coins and its circulating supply is 485,676,031 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.