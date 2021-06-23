Marston’s (LON:MARS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MARS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marston’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 94 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of £620.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.67. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

