Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 17,083 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,620 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

