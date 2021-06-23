Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 21,311 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.30. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

