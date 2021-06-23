Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSB. KeyCorp raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $390,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSB opened at $151.25 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.65.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. Research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

