Martingale Asset Management L P Has $112.64 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,666 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $112,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,505.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,312.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,630.08 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

