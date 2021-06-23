Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.04 million, a P/E ratio of 98.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

