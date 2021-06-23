Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 500 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Exponent were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Exponent by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.17. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

