Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,846 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $122,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Masimo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Masimo by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Masimo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $238.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.98. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

