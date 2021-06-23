Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.28% of Dollar Tree worth $74,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $90,718,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,628,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $100.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.