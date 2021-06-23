Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $61.02 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 684,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,204 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $61,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41,584 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 763,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after acquiring an additional 272,607 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

