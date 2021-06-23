Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $79.16 Million Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,092,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in WNS were worth $79,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.85. WNS has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $80.12.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

