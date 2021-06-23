Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $66.75 Million in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 981,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,745,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.18% of HealthEquity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,348,440 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,370.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

