Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 11,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 524,436 shares.The stock last traded at $24.44 and had previously closed at $23.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 708.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 149,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter worth $6,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

