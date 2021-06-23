Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Mattel reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Mattel stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. Mattel has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,157,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,735,000 after purchasing an additional 480,572 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 30.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after buying an additional 1,211,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,958,000 after acquiring an additional 108,340 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mattel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,326,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,193,000 after acquiring an additional 133,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,246 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

