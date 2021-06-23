Matthew John Kurtenbach Sells 10,000 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.63. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Daktronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Daktronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Daktronics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Daktronics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

