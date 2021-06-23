Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) vs. Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is one of 110 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mawson Infrastructure Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors 595 2934 4476 87 2.50

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.83%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 17.56%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -969.68% -272.90% Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors -24.98% -1,870.53% -8.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -$4.93 million -2.41 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors $1.10 billion $4.53 million 26.88

Mawson Infrastructure Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group competitors beat Mawson Infrastructure Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management activities. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data centre solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. It operates in the United States and Australia. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

