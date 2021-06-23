Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.92.

MAXR stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.48. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -2.07%.

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,701,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $23,131,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

