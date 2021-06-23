Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $437.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.83. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 106,871 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

