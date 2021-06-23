McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

NYSE MCD opened at $233.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.21. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

