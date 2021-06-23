MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at ATB Capital

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at ATB Capital to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.78.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded up C$0.16 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.49. 428,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$9.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.95.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. Equities analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.2200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,837.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

