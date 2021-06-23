Megacoin (MEC) Market Cap Reaches $328,698.08

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $328,698.08 and $6.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00384975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011384 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,545,022 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

