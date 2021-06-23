Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.95

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and traded as low as $10.78. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 778 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Melcor Developments from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.95.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.