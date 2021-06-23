Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 7,468 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 129,040.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

