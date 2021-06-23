Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on APLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

