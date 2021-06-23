Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 298.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKG opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.29. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $126.19 and a 52 week high of $255.50.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

