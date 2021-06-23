Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 177 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,677 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Splunk were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Splunk by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,334 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the software company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.40.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $1,123,626.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,254,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $5,678,379. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.