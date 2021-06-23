Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $203,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE DCI opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

