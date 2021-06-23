Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after buying an additional 2,206,988 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

