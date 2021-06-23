Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,666,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,314,000 after purchasing an additional 653,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,300.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 727,466 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 629,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,593.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,121 shares of company stock worth $954,500. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LADR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

