Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $12.58 million and approximately $268,144.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,000.71 or 0.05866325 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00121009 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 86.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,536,475 coins and its circulating supply is 78,536,377 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

