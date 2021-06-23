Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

