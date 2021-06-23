MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MMT opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, Director Steven E. Buller purchased 9,075 shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58,959.24 per share, with a total value of $535,055,103.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $658,869,507. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.