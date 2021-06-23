Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $265.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $265.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.85. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.