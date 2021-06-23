MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $553.72

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $553.72, but opened at $575.50. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $575.23, with a volume of 14,953 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.75.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.81.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $53,647,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $1,794,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.