MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $553.72

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $553.72, but opened at $575.50. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $575.23, with a volume of 14,953 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $53,647,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $1,794,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
