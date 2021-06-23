Miles Kirkland Sells 19,900 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Miles Kirkland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Miles Kirkland sold 10,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $235,900.00.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $322.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 72,181 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 90,634 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 176,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 111,169 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

