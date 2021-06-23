MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Trading 4.3% Higher

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.75. 4,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 574,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. Equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

