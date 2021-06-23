Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MI.UN. Raymond James raised Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.01. 26,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.02. The firm has a market cap of C$870.96 million and a P/E ratio of 12.19. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$15.84 and a 12-month high of C$24.28.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

