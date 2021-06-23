Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 74 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

NYSE APD opened at $298.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

