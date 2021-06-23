Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 9,059,581 Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,059,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Sundial Growers Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 6.22.

SNDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sundial Growers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Sundial Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.80.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

