Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 124.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,819 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH stock opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.60. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.84 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,911,077. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.