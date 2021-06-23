Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $11.51 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $4,636,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $126.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.