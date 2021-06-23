Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 167.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,563 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 79.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 56,884 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,723,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.48.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

