Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 443,449 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,195,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,247,000 after acquiring an additional 371,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 464,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at $37,956,008.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. Insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.