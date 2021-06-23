Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $10.48 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,023,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,128 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 518,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,540,000 after acquiring an additional 36,355 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after acquiring an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 65,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BBRE opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.53.

