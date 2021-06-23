Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Market Cap Hits $33.91 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $352.32 or 0.01050052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $33.91 million and $84,482.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00110462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00174840 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,635.25 or 1.00246881 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 96,250 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

