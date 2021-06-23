Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 380 ($4.96).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Mitchells & Butlers stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 295.20 ($3.86). The stock had a trading volume of 804,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,693. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 935.91. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a one year high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

