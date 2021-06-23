Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after purchasing an additional 840,649 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 26.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 129,400 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at about $913,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

